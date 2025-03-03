AMD Radeon RX 9070 (XT) graphics cards officially unveiled. First partner models

AMD has officially introduced the first 4th generation RDNA graphics cards – Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. Together with them, FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) scaling technology, which is based on machine learning algorithms, debuts.

In the new GPUs, AMD has improved ray tracing and AI performance, added an updated Media Engine and implemented support for PCI Express 5.0, HDMI 2.1b and DisplayPort 2.1a. The company continued to use GDDR6 video memory instead of GDDR7.

The Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT are based on the Navi 48 graphics processor, manufactured using 4 nm technology. The chip has 53.9 billion transistors and has an area of ​​357 mm. The older model uses the full configuration, while the younger one received a trimmed version.

According to AMD, the new graphics cards provide a comfortable gaming experience in 1440p and 4K resolutions with high graphics settings. In particular, the Radeon RX 9070 XT demonstrates a 42% increase in 4K frame rates compared to the Radeon RX 7900 GRE.

AMD AIB partners will soon introduce their own versions of these cards, which will receive PCI-E Power and 12V-2×6 connectors. Official sales will start on March 6. The Radeon RX 9070 will cost from $549, and the Radeon RX 9070 XT – from $599.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 (XT) from Asus

Asus has introduced the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards in Prime and TUF Gaming versions.

The Asus Prime series has received a cooling system with three Axia-Tech fans and occupies 2.5 expansion slots. Two (in RX 9070) or three (in RX 9070 XT) 8-pin PCI-E Power connectors are used for power. The set of video outputs includes three DisplayPort 2.1a and one HDMI 2.1.

The TUF Gaming variants feature a more massive cooler with three fans and occupy more than three slots. Like the Prime, they use a short PCB, a similar set of power connectors and video outputs.

All ASUS graphics cards will receive factory overclocking, and additional parameters will be available in the GPU Tweak III utility. A phase-shifting thermal interface is used, as well as two VBIOS chips with a switch.

The exact frequencies of the Navi 48 GPU have not yet been disclosed, and prices will be announced closer to the release.