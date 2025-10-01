Amazon Kindle Scribe – e-books with artificial intelligence, stylus and color E Ink01.10.25
Amazon has introduced an updated line of Kindle Scribe readers with support for artificial intelligence and for the first time showed a color model.
The new devices have an 11-inch screen with anti-glare coating, a body thickness of 5.4 mm and a weight of about 400 grams. Compared to the previous generation, the reader works 40% faster when writing and turning pages. For writing, a new textured glass is used, which creates a paper effect, as well as an updated quad-core processor and increased memory. Oxide display technology makes the pen work smoother.
Kindle Scribe will be available in two versions – with and without backlight. The model with backlight will go on sale by the end of this year for $ 500, the version without backlight will be released early next year and will cost $ 430.
Separately, the company announced the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, the first color model in the series. It features an 11-inch e-ink display with soft colors that don’t tire the eyes, unlike LCD. Amazon has implemented a new rendering engine to improve color reproduction and more natural writing. Users have access to ten pen colors, five marker options, and a shading tool for creating gradients. The device promises “a week of battery life,” but the company did not disclose exact numbers. The minimum price will be $630.
New Kindle features include an AI-powered notebook, quick notes, intelligent search, and support for Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive cloud services. There is the ability to export to OneNote and, in the future, send documents to Alexa+. There is also a workspace for convenient organization of books, notes, and files.
For reading, Story so Far, which provides a spoiler-free summary of the text, and Ask this Book, which answers questions about a highlighted passage, have been added. These features will be available in the Kindle app for iOS later this year and on Kindle devices early next year.
