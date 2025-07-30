AI-powered app development tool Figma Make is now available to everyone

Figma Make, an AI-powered tool for generating ideas and prototyping web apps using simple text queries, is now available to all users.

The new AI tool, announced in May along with other Figma features, has officially left the testing stage. It will be available to all users of the platform, but the scope of available features directly depends on the subscription level. Only those with a Full Seat subscription, which starts at $16 per month, will have full access to Figma Make. For users with a lower subscription level, the functionality will be limited to drafts – they will be able to try the tool, but will not be able to create full-fledged projects.

Figma Make differs from other similar solutions like Gemini Code Assist from Google or GitHub Copilot from Microsoft in that it provides the ability to reference the desired design. Users can upload an image or point to an existing design in Figma, then describe what exactly they want to create — for example, “an animated music player.” Based on this, І will automatically generate the interface.

Additionally, the tool supports customization using natural language commands, allowing you to edit text formatting, font style, and other settings both automatically and manually. Any interface elements can be modified: for example, hover over a button and ask ШІ to add animation to it, or set the behavior of interface elements – for example, animation of the time indicator when playing a track.

Thus, Figma Make not only simplifies the start of development, but also makes the design process more flexible and intuitive – especially for designers who do not want to write code.