ADATA Legend 970 PRO – NVMe drives received PCIe 5.0 support and active cooling30.07.24
ADATA Technology is preparing to release a new line of Legend 970 PRO solid-state drives with PCI Express 5.0 x4 interface. These M.2 2280 drives are offered in 1, 2, and 4 TB capacities and feature an active cooling system consisting of an aluminum heatsink and a small fan for efficient heat dissipation.
An interesting feature of the Legend 970 PRO NVMe drives is the use of an InnoGrit IG5666 controller with an external DRAM buffer and 232-layer 3D NAND memory chips, presumably TLC type. Unlike many similar SSDs that use Phison’s performance, this controller provides outstanding read and write speeds: up to 14 GB/s and up to 11 GB/s, respectively. The maximum performance reaches 1800000 IOPS for reading and 1300000 IOPS for writing.
The volumes of TBW (Total Bytes Written) vary from 740 TB to 2960 TB depending on the model, which indicates the high durability of the drives. The novelties will be accompanied by a five-year warranty from the manufacturer, but their prices have not yet been announced.
