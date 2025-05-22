Acer Predator Helios 18 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 cost 290,000 UAH22.05.25
Acer announced the launch of new gaming laptops Predator Helios 18 (PH18-73) equipped with GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop graphics card on the Ukrainian market. The company presented five configurations of the model, which differ in the amount of RAM, storage and pre-installed operating system.
Predator Helios 18 received an 18-inch IPS display with Mini-LED backlighting and a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. The screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, supports a refresh rate of 250 Hz and NVIDIA G-Sync technology. The processor is a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. The maximum amount of DDR5-6400 RAM reaches 192 GB, storage is an NVMe solid-state drive using PCIe 5.0.
The basic configuration with 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD is priced at 183,999 UAH. The most equipped version – with 192 GB of RAM and a 5 TB SSD – will cost 289,999 UAH. Other modifications are already available for sale through official Acer partners, prices are listed in a separate table.
Lenovo has started selling a new generation of gaming laptop Legion Pro 7 in Ukraine. This is the first model in the line to receive a PureSight OLED display with a refresh rate of 240 Hz.
The laptop is equipped with a 16-inch screen with a WQXGA resolution (2560×1600), a 16:10 aspect ratio, a brightness of up to 500 nits and support for Nvidia G-SYNC and Dolby Vision. The screen has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland for eye comfort.
In the maximum configuration, the Legion Pro 7 received an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and a GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 24 GB GDDR7. The amount of RAM can reach 64 GB DDR5, and storage up to 2 TB PCIe Gen5 SSD.
The model is equipped with a Coldfront Hyper cooling system with a large evaporation chamber capable of dissipating up to 250 W of heat. The 99.99 Wh battery provides up to 5 hours of operation. Super Rapid Charge fast charging allows you to restore 70% of the charge in 30 minutes, and support for USB-C 140 W allows charging from compatible adapters.
The laptop is made of anodized metal and is equipped with a Legion Spectrum RGB-backlit keyboard and a numeric keypad. Among the connectors are Thunderbolt 4, USB-C with Power Delivery, four USB-A, HDMI 2.1, an audio jack and Ethernet 2.5GbE. Wi-Fi 7 is also supported.
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 10th generation is available in Ukraine starting at UAH 165,999. The base version offers a Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32 GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 5080, 1 TB SSD, and no pre-installed OS.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro is a fresh model in the company’s line of headphones with an updated design and good battery life. Let’s tell you more.
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Acer Predator Helios 18 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 cost 290,000 UAH Acer events in Ukraine
Acer announced the launch of new Predator Helios 18 (PH18-73) gaming laptops equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card on the Ukrainian market
Epson EF-51 – hybrid 4K projector with HDR support and voice control Epson projector
Among the Epson EF-51’s features are automatic keystone correction, wall detection, and frame alignment.
Epson EF-51 – hybrid 4K projector with HDR support and voice control
Asus laptops at Computex 2025: new ProArt with 4K OLED and Chromebooks starting at $220
Bitcoin broke record again – value exceeded $111,000
Fractal Design launches Meshify 3 and Meshify 3 XL cases
Nvidia showed new solutions for data centers
Doom: The Dark Ages sets series record for first week
Google overtakes IBM in number of AI patents
Acer Monitors at Computex 2025: Predator, Nitro and ProCreator
Huawei introduces laptops with foldable and touch OLED displays
Logitech gaming devices sale in Ukraine with discounts up to 40%
Windows 11 will get a new icon on the taskbar