Acer Predator Helios 18 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 cost 290,000 UAH

Acer announced the launch of new gaming laptops Predator Helios 18 (PH18-73) equipped with GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop graphics card on the Ukrainian market. The company presented five configurations of the model, which differ in the amount of RAM, storage and pre-installed operating system.

Predator Helios 18 received an 18-inch IPS display with Mini-LED backlighting and a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. The screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, supports a refresh rate of 250 Hz and NVIDIA G-Sync technology. The processor is a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. The maximum amount of DDR5-6400 RAM reaches 192 GB, storage is an NVMe solid-state drive using PCIe 5.0.

The basic configuration with 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD is priced at 183,999 UAH. The most equipped version – with 192 GB of RAM and a 5 TB SSD – will cost 289,999 UAH. Other modifications are already available for sale through official Acer partners, prices are listed in a separate table.

Lenovo has started selling a new generation of gaming laptop Legion Pro 7 in Ukraine. This is the first model in the line to receive a PureSight OLED display with a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The laptop is equipped with a 16-inch screen with a WQXGA resolution (2560×1600), a 16:10 aspect ratio, a brightness of up to 500 nits and support for Nvidia G-SYNC and Dolby Vision. The screen has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland for eye comfort.

In the maximum configuration, the Legion Pro 7 received an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and a GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 24 GB GDDR7. The amount of RAM can reach 64 GB DDR5, and storage up to 2 TB PCIe Gen5 SSD.

The model is equipped with a Coldfront Hyper cooling system with a large evaporation chamber capable of dissipating up to 250 W of heat. The 99.99 Wh battery provides up to 5 hours of operation. Super Rapid Charge fast charging allows you to restore 70% of the charge in 30 minutes, and support for USB-C 140 W allows charging from compatible adapters.

The laptop is made of anodized metal and is equipped with a Legion Spectrum RGB-backlit keyboard and a numeric keypad. Among the connectors are Thunderbolt 4, USB-C with Power Delivery, four USB-A, HDMI 2.1, an audio jack and Ethernet 2.5GbE. Wi-Fi 7 is also supported.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 10th generation is available in Ukraine starting at UAH 165,999. The base version offers a Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32 GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 5080, 1 TB SSD, and no pre-installed OS.