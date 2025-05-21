Acer Monitors at Computex 2025: Predator, Nitro and ProCreator21.05.25
At Computex 2025, Acer introduced an updated lineup of monitors for different categories of users. These are the Predator QD-OLED and Acer Nitro gaming monitors, as well as the Acer ProCreator panels.
Acer Predator Gaming Monitors
Modern Acer Predator monitors with a QD-OLED matrix are aimed at demanding gamers. The new Predator X27U F5 model offers a combination of high speed with a frequency of 500 Hz and high-quality images. The monitor has a diagonal of 26.5 inches, WQHD resolution (2560×1440), 300 nits brightness, supports the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 standard and provides coverage of the DCI-P3 color space at 99%. Provides high accuracy of color reproduction according to the Delta E parameter < 2. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C and several USB Type-B, including a pair of USB 3.2. There are also integrated speakers. The Predator X27U F5 monitor will go on sale in Ukraine at a price of 42,999 UAH.
Acer also introduces the Predator X27 X with a QD-OLED screen. The highlight of this model will be the combination of high resolution 4K UHD (3840×2160) with a refresh rate of 240 Hz. one DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C and only two 2 USB 2.0 ports. Both monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology.
Acer Nitro Monitors
The Nitro series monitors offer a combination of high resolution, high refresh rate, and additional Google TV features. The Acer Nitro GA321QK P uses a 31.5-inch 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) panel with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. For fans of ultra-wide formats, the company has prepared the Acer Nitro GA341CUR W0 with a 34-inch diagonal, QHD (3440 × 1440) resolution, and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.
Both monitors support Google TV for access to movies, TV shows and other entertainment products. The monitor has built-in support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Google Cast protocol for streaming video content from different devices (PCs, smartphones, tablets, etc.).
Acer Portable Monitors
For mobile users, the company has prepared the Acer Nitro PG271K portable monitor, which will come in handy when traveling frequently. can be increased to 144 Hz.
For those working on the road, Acer has prepared the ProCreator PE160WU portable monitor. It has a 16-inch OLED screen with a WQXGA+ resolution (2880 × 1800), covers 100% DCI-P3 and provides color accuracy at the level of Delta E < 2. The refresh rate is 120 Hz, and support for VESA mounts allows for flexible configuration.
Acer ProCreator Creators
Acer has introduced a new line of ProCreator monitors aimed at professionals working with graphics, video, photography and animation. These models are designed with the needs for high color accuracy and image detail.
The flagship of the series is the ProCreator PE320QXT with a 32-inch 6K (6016×3384) screen, while the PE270XT model has a 5K (5120×2880) display. Both monitors support 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 and AdobeRGB spaces and provide extremely accurate color reproduction with a Delta E < 1. The devices are certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard and have a built-in 8-megapixel camera for video communication. There is also convenient touch control and an adjustable ErgoStand stand for adjusting the tilt angle.
Another novelty is the ProCreator PE320QKX, which received a QD-OLED display with a resolution of 4K UHD (3840×2160), 10-bit color depth and coverage of 99% sRGB and DCI-P3. Thanks to the Delta E<1 indicator, the monitor transmits colors with high accuracy. The VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certificate guarantees deep shadows and clear contrast. The refresh rate is 240 Hz, and the response time is only 0.01 ms, which makes the device suitable for working with dynamic content, including animation. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC technologies are also supported for smooth image reproduction.
