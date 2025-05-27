Acer at Computex 2025: tablets, routers and modems

Acer has expanded its mobile solutions line, introducing several new products at once – two tablets of the Iconia V series and three devices for connecting to fifth-generation networks. The list includes the Iconia V12 and Iconia V11 tablets, as well as the Connect X6E Plus 5G CPE router, the Connect M4 5G Mobile Wi-Fi mobile router and the compact Connect D5 Pro 5G USB modem.

Acer tablets at Computex 2025

The Acer Iconia V12 and V11 are designed as universal devices for everyday use. The tablets are equipped with screens with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a resolution of up to 2K and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Thin frames and touch panels with in-cell technology provide high responsiveness when interacting with the interface.

The hardware platform is based on the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, with support for up to 8 GB of RAM and the Android 15 operating system. The devices allow you to comfortably work with multimedia, perform everyday tasks and run multiple programs simultaneously. The built-in storage capacity reaches 256 GB with the ability to expand up to 1 TB via microSD card. The battery capacity is 8000 mAh, which provides up to 10 hours of battery life. Charging is carried out via the USB Type-C port.

The case is made of aluminum alloy and painted in dark green. The Iconia V12 weighs 595 grams with a thickness of 7.9 mm, and the lighter Iconia V11 model is only 500 grams. The kit includes a magnetic stand case and a stylus. Both tablets have two speakers, a 5 MP front camera and an 8 MP main camera with autofocus. Connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and the Iconia V11 additionally supports 4G LTE.

Acer routers and modems at Computex 2025

The Acer Connect X6E Plus 5G CPE stationary device is aimed at users who need a stable and fast Internet connection. It supports eSIM, Nano SIM and vSIM, is equipped with an NFC module for quick connection with Android devices and can operate with two WAN connections, providing load balancing and traffic prioritization. Compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E and 4×4 MU-MIMO technology allows you to connect up to 128 devices simultaneously.

For work outside the home, the Acer Connect M4 5G mobile router is presented. It allows you to connect up to 16 devices and works up to 28 hours on a single charge. The case is protected from dust and moisture according to the IP68 standard. The device provides security features, including WPA3 encryption, VPN support, firewalls and SIM card locking.

The Acer Connect D5 Pro 5G USB modem has become a compact solution among the new products. It provides up to 3.2 Gbps of uplink speed, supports 4×4 MIMO technologies and works with Windows, ChromeOS, macOS and Linux. The device is equipped with a USB-C port and supports hot-swapping SIM cards, including virtual variants.

The new devices will go on sale in the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the coming months. The Iconia Tab V11 tablet will be available in August for a price starting at 229 euros, the Iconia Tab V12 model will be in July for a price starting at 289 euros. The X6E Plus fixed router will be available in September for a price starting at 249 euros. The M4 5G mobile router will be released in August for a price starting at 199 euros, and the D5 Pro USB modem will go on sale in September with the same starting price.