A plant with sensors and a Raspberry Pi computer tells about its well-being with Chat GPT-4o

Blogger Matt Reid has developed a system that allows you to literally talk to a plant, using the capabilities of the GPT-4 and Raspberry Pi. The system uses sensors to monitor various soil parameters such as moisture, temperature and quality. This data is analyzed to understand what the plant needs at the moment.

The project includes a microphone through which you can ask the plant questions about its well-being. Raspberry Pi collects data from sensors, passes it to GPT-4, which forms a response based on the received information. For example, in a video demonstrating the project, the plant says that it was too cold last night.

This project is not only of interest to gardeners, but also serves as an excellent demonstration of how artificial intelligence can be used to translate data from devices into understandable spoken language. This allows users to receive useful information about environmental conditions and the condition of plants in a simple and accessible form.

Метт Рід планує розширити проект, додавши більше датчиків та впровадивши функції прогнозування, що зробить систему ще кориснішою та функціональнішою.