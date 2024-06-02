A plant with sensors and a Raspberry Pi computer tells about its well-being with Chat GPT-4o02.06.24
Blogger Matt Reid has developed a system that allows you to literally talk to a plant, using the capabilities of the GPT-4 and Raspberry Pi. The system uses sensors to monitor various soil parameters such as moisture, temperature and quality. This data is analyzed to understand what the plant needs at the moment.
The project includes a microphone through which you can ask the plant questions about its well-being. Raspberry Pi collects data from sensors, passes it to GPT-4, which forms a response based on the received information. For example, in a video demonstrating the project, the plant says that it was too cold last night.
This project is not only of interest to gardeners, but also serves as an excellent demonstration of how artificial intelligence can be used to translate data from devices into understandable spoken language. This allows users to receive useful information about environmental conditions and the condition of plants in a simple and accessible form.
Метт Рід планує розширити проект, додавши більше датчиків та впровадивши функції прогнозування, що зробить систему ще кориснішою та функціональнішою.
Starlink will appear on Qatar Airways flightsaviation internet
Qatar Airways passengers will be able to connect to the Starlink Internet via a Wi-Fi network with a maximum download speed of up to 500 Mbit/s.
Samsung smartphones will not get the Instant Hotspot feature from GoogleGoogle Samsung
Google Instant Hotspot makes it super easy to create a hotspot between your Android phone and tablet or Chromebook, eliminating the need to enter passwords or use QR codes.