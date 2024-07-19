A new Spiritborn class appeared in Diablo IV in the new Vessel of Hatred expansion

Blizzard has released the first trailer for a new class, the Spiritborn, which will appear in Diablo IV with the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Spiritborn has a close connection with the spirits of the jungle of Nahantu (Nahantu), the region that players will explore in the new expansion.

This class will be the fastest and most maneuverable in the Diablo series. In the arsenal of the Spiritborn is a sharp glaive, but the main advantage of the class is the ability to summon the perfumes of four animals: a jaguar, a gorilla, an eagle and a huge centipede.

Each of these creatures has unique abilities and characteristics: the gorilla is excellent at defending, the eagle makes accurate and fast attacks, and the jaguar deals damage in an area. Players will be able to use one or more ghosts while creating their own builds.

The Vessel of Hatred expansion will be released on October 8 on PC (Battle.net and Steam), as well as on PlayStation and Xbox consoles of both current generations. All available Spiritborn class details can be found on Blizzard‘s website.