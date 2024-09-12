85-inch Redmi Max 2025 TV with 4K, 120 Hz and HyperOS costs from $67012.09.24
Xiaomi has introduced the new 85-inch Redmi Max 2025 TV, which has an impressive set of features for modern home entertainment. The TV is equipped with a 4K display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which provides a smooth image, especially in game modes. MEMC technology compensates for motion blur, improving video quality even at 60 Hz.
Color calibration has an accuracy of ΔE≈2, which provides a bright and realistic picture with support for 1.07 billion shades. Inside the device is a quad-core processor supported by 3GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, which allows the device to run fast and support multitasking.
The TV also supports Wi-Fi 6, offering a stable and fast connection to the Internet, and the integrated Xiao Ai smart assistant based on the HyperOS operating system allows you to use voice commands to control the device.
The audio system consists of two 10W stereo speakers with DTS support, which improves sound quality. The design of the device with a metal frame looks elegant, and the screen-to-body ratio reaches 98%. The connectors include two HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.2.
This TV is already available for pre-order in China at a price of around $662.
