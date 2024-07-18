45 again. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposes to reduce the tax-free minimum value of the parcel

All Ukrainians who buy devices and things abroad should be stressed again. A draft law has been prepared for consideration by the Ukrainian government, the main purpose of which is to increase tax revenues to the budget by an additional UAH 140 billion.

In addition to raising taxes and the military levy, another attempt to reduce the value of a non-taxable parcel made it to the list. Currently, Ukrainians can buy and import parcels from abroad worth up to 150 euros without paying customs duty and VAT. If the value of the parcel exceeds this limit, tax is payable on the value above this limit. Currently, Ukrainian officials propose to reduce the limit of tax-free import of parcels from abroad to 45 euros.

Now we are talking about the import of goods into Ukraine with a total value of up to 45 euros for one recipient – a natural person in one parcel from one sender of a natural person. At the same time, such goods must be sent by the sender without any payment, intended for personal or family use by the recipient, and their characteristics and quantity must not indicate import for commercial purposes. So, how a paid purchase on AliExpress at a price of more than 45 euros will fit into this scenario is a big question.

The provisions of this clause do not apply to excise goods, perfumes in the volume of more than 50 g, toilet water in the volume of more than 0.25 l, coffee weighing more than 500 g and tea weighing more than 100 g.

Flammable offtop

We cannot fail to mention another point of the draft law regarding the notification of income taxes, but not as part of a separate news item. From September 1, 2024, excise taxes on fuel will increase by 14-217% and will increase every year until 2028. The government hides the fact that it is legally and economically necessary to raise the excise tax to the minimum set in the EU countries. Only the minimum wage and the cost of goods and services, which will increase due to this increase, will not be raised by anyone.