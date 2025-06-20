3DMark is now available for macOS computers20.06.25
UL Solutions has released a full version of 3DMark for macOS. The updated release uses the Metal graphics API and for the first time allows you to directly compare the performance of Mac devices with Windows systems, as well as with mobile gadgets running iOS and Android.
At the time of release, four main benchmarks are available in the macOS version of 3DMark: Steel Nomad, Steel Nomad Light, Solar Bay and Wild Life Extreme. In addition to the standard tests, Steel Nomad and Steel Nomad Light have Explorer Mode – a free movement mode in which users can explore test scenes and find hidden elements added by the development team.
The release is accompanied by a trailer, and the package itself is already available for download via Steam. Users who previously purchased 3DMark will have access to the macOS version at no additional cost. There is also a free demo.
The 3DMark Steel Nomad benchmark has been released, positioned as the successor to 3DMark Time Spy. On this occasion, UL Solutions shared some interesting statistics. They collected all 48 million 3DMark Time Spy results over the past 8 years to demonstrate the growth in average graphics card performance over this period.
The resulting graph showed significant jumps in average 3DMark Time Spy results at times when AMD and NVIDIA released new generations of graphics cards. The largest performance gains were observed in 2020 and 2022. In 2020, Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA 2 3D accelerators entered the market, and in 2022 – NVIDIA Ada Lovelace and AMD RDNA 3. In just eight years, the average benchmark scores increased by about 2.8 times.
This growth shows how much graphics card performance has improved and highlights the importance of new architecture releases from leading GPU manufacturers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
3DMark is now available for macOS computers Apple benchmark
The macOS version of 3DMark has four main benchmarks available: Steel Nomad, Steel Nomad Light, Solar Bay, and Wild Life Extreme.
Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones – mechanical keyboard without buttons keyboard Razer
Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones – aimed at advanced users and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts
3DMark is now available for macOS computers
Huawei is first on wearable devices market globally
PCI Express 7.0 specs already published
Apple releases haptic Formula 1 trailer for iPhone only
Street Fighter 6 game has been bought by more than 5 million players
Anbernic RG35XX Pro – $45 Game Boy clone
The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL controller with vibration support is designed for tablets
64% of global internet traffic is generated by smartphones
OpenAI o3-pro – найпродуктивніша ШІ-модель
Poco C61, Poco M5s and Redmi Note 14 Pro with discounts announced