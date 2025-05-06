3 billion users communicate on WhatsApp every month06.05.25
WhatsApp is still among the top three most popular messengers in the world: the number of its active users has exceeded 3 billion people. This was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on the financial results of the first quarter of 2025.
The service, purchased by Meta back in 2014 for $19 billion, when the transaction was perceived as risky, has now become one of the corporation’s key digital assets. WhatsApp continues to be free and does not contain built-in advertising, but it brings tangible profit thanks to tools designed for a business audience. During the reporting period, they provided the company with revenue of $510 million.
Special attention in Meta’s strategy is paid to the development of AI tools. According to the company’s CFO Susan Lee, the greatest user engagement with Meta AI was recorded in WhatsApp. The most calls to the virtual assistant occur within private correspondence.
Based on WhatsApp Business, Meta is testing new solutions, including chatbot management systems. An interface and analytical dashboard are being developed that will allow companies to train corporate AI models using their own data, including information from websites, business profiles on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. At the same time, work is underway to integrate the AI assistant into client correspondence.
In the near future, Meta plans to focus on strengthening the platform’s security and expanding its functionality for commercial use.
