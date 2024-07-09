$1000 Red Magic Realm Curved 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor09.07.24
The company nubia (subsidiary brand of ZTE) announced a new monitor Red Magic Realm with a diagonal of 32 inches.
The device is equipped with a curved QD-OLED panel from Samsung with a curvature of 1700R, a resolution of 4K and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. The screen supports 10-bit colors and can reach a brightness of up to 1000 threads.
The monitor has DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technologies, which ensures a smooth image without breaks and delays.
Red Magic Realm is equipped with HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4 and USB-C ports. The last connector allows you to charge devices with a power of up to 65 W.
The 32-inch Red Magic Realm is now available to order in China for $1,000. The start of sales is scheduled for July 9.
