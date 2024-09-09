Zoom H1 XLR is a portable voice recorder that supports recording in 32-bit floating format09.09.24
Zoom has announced a new H1 XLR portable voice recorder, which stands out for its advanced features. The device supports recording in 32-bit floating format and is equipped with dual converters, which ensures high quality sound without distortion. The H1 XLR has two XLR/TRS inputs and exhibits a low noise level of -122dB, allowing you to effectively capture both quiet and loud sounds.
The device can be powered by AA batteries, lithium batteries or via an adapter, providing up to 12 hours of operation without phantom power. The H1 XLR can also function as an audio interface, allowing you to connect to Android and Apple smartphones, as well as PCs and Macs via USB-C.
The tablet is equipped with an internal slot for microSD memory cards, which supports cards up to 1 TB, which allows you to store recordings on the card and on the connected audio interface. The device is equipped with an OLED display for real-time waveform viewing and supports multiple languages for ease of use.
In addition, the H1 XLR includes a built-in speaker and headphone jack, allowing you to listen to recordings while they are being made. The recorder will be available for $149 and will go on sale on Amazon US on September 16, 2024.
