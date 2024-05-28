YouTube rewinds videos to the end with an active ad blocker28.05.24
YouTube continues to aggressively combat the use of ad blockers by introducing strict new restrictions. The platform now completely blocks video viewing if the user has an ad blocker activated. The video first shows a few seconds and then suddenly skips to the end. This phenomenon is observed exclusively in users with an ad blocker installed. When the blocker is disabled, the videos play normally.
Some users also note that this strange behavior occurs even when replaying the video. When trying to go to a certain part of the video, it may load indefinitely. In June of last year, YouTube limited the number of views to three videos for users with ad blockers, and in November it began to noticeably slow down the site for them. The new restrictions reached even more users, forcing them to abandon the use of ad blockers.
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A gaming monitor is equipped with a full set of technologies that will appeal to both gamers and those working with graphic content. Let’s talk about it in more detail
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
The best phone 2024 at the start of the year
YouTube rewinds videos to the end with an active ad blockeradvertisement blocking video YouTube
YouTube continues to aggressively combat the use of ad blockers by introducing strict new restrictions. The platform now completely blocks video viewing if the user has an ad blocker activated.
Gmail will automatically flag non-priority emailsGoogle post update
Gmail’s Updates folder will move low-priority emails, such as automatic confirmations or receipts, out of the main inbox