YouTube rewinds videos to the end with an active ad blocker

YouTube continues to aggressively combat the use of ad blockers by introducing strict new restrictions. The platform now completely blocks video viewing if the user has an ad blocker activated. The video first shows a few seconds and then suddenly skips to the end. This phenomenon is observed exclusively in users with an ad blocker installed. When the blocker is disabled, the videos play normally.

Some users also note that this strange behavior occurs even when replaying the video. When trying to go to a certain part of the video, it may load indefinitely. In June of last year, YouTube limited the number of views to three videos for users with ad blockers, and in November it began to noticeably slow down the site for them. The new restrictions reached even more users, forcing them to abandon the use of ad blockers.