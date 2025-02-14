YouTube in the US is watched more often on TVs than smartphones14.02.25
YouTube CEO Neil Mohan announced that TVs have officially become the primary device for viewing content on the platform in the US, overtaking smartphones. He called the event proof that YouTube is transforming into the “new TV”. Unlike traditional TV channels, YouTube remains an interactive platform that combines short videos, podcasts, live broadcasts and classic content, including sports broadcasts and talk shows.
YouTube maintains its leading position among streaming services and regularly takes first place in the Nielsen’s Gauge rating, ahead of competitors such as Netflix. Viewing on TVs has become a strategic direction for the platform, and the number of subscribers to the YouTube TV service has exceeded 8 million.
The platform actively covers major events – from US election campaigns to viral interviews and entertainment shows. Plans include expanding support tools for podcasters, improving monetization and convenient content search.
The development of generative AI is aimed at helping content creators, including automatically generating ideas, titles and thumbnails for videos. Among the new features is an auto-dubbing tool that translates videos into different languages and provides 40% of views of dubbed videos. YouTube continues to strengthen the platform’s position for covering major events, including the Olympics, the Super Bowl and world championships in various sports.
The focus on television viewing and the development of tools for content creators confirms YouTube’s intentions to consolidate its influence and take a strong place in the field of digital broadcasting.
