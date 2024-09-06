You can now comment on Instagram Stories06.09.24
The social network Instagram is introducing a new feature that allows users to leave comments on Stories. Previously, you could only reply to them in private messages. Comments can now be placed directly under stories and will disappear after 24 hours along with the shortest video.
Story creators can choose which subscribers can leave comments: everyone or only certain people. Comments will appear directly in the story, not in private messages. You can enable or disable commenting for each individual story. If comments are enabled, all subscribers will be able to see them, but only those chosen by the author can leave them.
Additionally, small commenter profile images will appear next to the story icon, so you can be notified in advance of comments. The option to reply to Stories via Direct Messages (DM) remains available if enabled in settings.
Instagram also offers new features for creating Stories, including templates, AI-generated backgrounds, and new interactive stickers, making the process of creating Stories even more engaging and personalized.
