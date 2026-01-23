You can now call Bolt and Uklon taxis during curfew in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new regulations allowing curfews to be relaxed in cities and communities where an energy emergency is in effect.

Starting January 22, 2026, the Uklon car-hailing service will operate 24/7, including the curfew, in 19 Ukrainian cities. This decision was made in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution on overcoming the consequences of the energy emergency.

Bolt also confirmed that it will resume operations in Kyiv during the curfew.

At the same time, shopping and entertainment centers, pharmacies, gas stations, and other businesses designated as “points of inviolability” will be allowed to operate 24/7.

The Ukrainian authorities made this decision due to the challenging power supply situation and severe frosts.

The company notes that during the curfew, only drivers with official passes will operate trips. The main objective of this service is to ensure access to security and warming points, medical facilities, train stations, and other critical facilities.

According to Dev.ua, citing Uklon’s press service, 24-hour rides will be available in a number of cities across the country. These include Lviv, Uzhhorod, and Kyiv, for which permission was received on January 16, as well as Bila Tserkva, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kamianets-Podilskyi, Lutsk, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Odesa, and Kamianske.

Restriction and the Company’s Position

Uklon’s press service clarified that the 24/7 service does not apply to cities located near the frontline. Specifically, the service will not operate during curfew in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv. It is also noted that the 24/7 service will also not apply in Bukovel.

Uklon CEO Sergey Grishkov stated that the company is open to providing the necessary support to residents and is counting on cooperation from local authorities to ensure the stable operation of the service in the permitted regions.