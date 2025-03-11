You can now buy the Xiaomi 15 smartphone in the company’s online store

After the start of sales of the Xiaomi 15, prices for the company’s online store on Aliexpress appeared.

The version of the Xiaomi 15 smartphone with a storage and RAM capacity of 12+256 GB will cost $749, and $849, and $849.

1 Xiaomi 15 smartphone

28 Xiaomi Band 9 fitness trackers

20 Redmi Watch 4 smartwatches

Sales of new Xiaomi 15 flagships have started in Ukraine. There are two models in the line, and both are already available for purchase. We have already written about the Ultra model. Now we will tell you more about the standard version, which, among other things, can be offered on Aliexpress and become a participant in the draw for additional prizes.

The 6.36-inch CrystalRes-AMOLED display supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and provides brightness up to 3200 nits. The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is responsible for performance, and the camera system, developed in partnership with Leica, includes three 50 MP modules. The main sensor is Light Fusion 900. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP.

The Xiaomi 15 smartphone is equipped with a 5240 mAh battery, supports 90 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging. The device runs on HyperOS 2.0, which is supplemented by artificial intelligence.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications