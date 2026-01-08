You can now buy the Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro smartphones on AliExpress

Poco has officially introduced a new generation of M-line smartphones – the Xiaomi Poco M8 5G and POCO M8 Pro 5G. They can already be purchased on Aliexpress with discounts and the opportunity to win gifts. The new products are aimed at users who value multimedia capabilities, stable performance, and long battery life.

Buy smartphone Poco M8 Pro 5G with a discount of $65:

Price for 8+256 GB: $274

Price for 12+512 GB: $338

Buy smartphone Poco M8 5G with a discount of $60:

Price for 8+256 GB: $196

Price for 8+512 GB: $239

Each of the 380 lucky winners who paid for the first 600 orders after the Premier Sale started will receive 1 random FREE GIFT:

2 POCO M8 Pro 5G smartphones

3 POCO M8 5G smartphones

225 Redmi Buds 6 Active headphones

150 POCO Watch watches

15 Redmi Buds 6 Active headphones

5 smart watches POCO Watch

Features of Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G is positioned as a device for watching videos, mobile games and active communication on social networks. The smartphone received a large AMOLED display with high peak brightness, thanks to which the image remains even in bright daylight. Dolby Vision and HDR support is used to correctly display the dynamic range and color transitions in compatible content. A stereo system is responsible for sound reproduction, designed for use both indoors and outdoors.

Special attention is paid to autonomy in the model. The built-in 6500 mAh battery is designed for long-term operation during the day with an active usage scenario. Fast charging support allows you to fully restore the charge in about 40 minutes, which simplifies the daily operation of the device.

Features of Poco M8

The entire Poco M8 series has received an updated hardware platform designed for simultaneous operation of several applications, mobile games and streaming. The manufacturer emphasizes an optimized cooling system that helps maintain stable performance even under prolonged loads and reduces the risk of overheating during long gaming sessions.

What is the difference between Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro

The basic version of Poco M8 5G will be focused on a more affordable segment and will receive a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. According to available information, the starting configuration will include 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory, which should be enough for everyday use, multimedia and popular applications.

The battery in the standard model will be slightly smaller in capacity – around 5520 mAh, and the fast charging power will be limited to 45 W. Unlike the Pro version, IP68 protection is probably not provided here. At the same time, the appearance of both models will be almost the same, which will allow the basic Poco M8 to look visually more expensive than expected from its positioning.