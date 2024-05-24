You can already pre-order the POCO F6 Pro smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on Aliexpress24.05.24
ADDED
POCO F6 Pro prices and gifts with purchase:
You can buy a POCO F6 Pro smartphone with a store coupon -$40 from three memory versions at the following prices:
- 12+256 for $449
- 12+512 costs $479
- 16+1T was valued at $579
The first 270 buyers will receive the following gifts:
- 5 POCO F6 Pro smartphones
- 65 smart watches POCO Watch
- 200 Redmi Buds 4 Lite headphones
Randomly drawn among all buyers:
- 3 POCO F6 Pro smartphones
- 12 smart watches POCO Watch
- 20 Redmi Buds 4 Lite headphones
What happened?
Xiaomi will hold a global announcement of POCO F6 smartphones on May 23. The lineup includes two models, but the POCO F6 Pro version will be sold with traditional bonuses and discounts after the launch.
You can add to your favorites and complete the purchase of POCO F6 Pro on the Aliexpress.
From May 23, 2024 at 14:00 Kyiv time, the smartphone will be available for purchase.
Main features of POCO F6 Pro
According to preliminary data, the POCO F6 Pro 5G smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16 GB of RAM. The device will receive a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Its triple camera consists of 50, 8 and 2 MP image sensors, and a 16 MP selfie camera will be located on the front panel. The 5000mAh battery supports 90W fast charging.
In addition, the regular version of the smartphone will be shown at the event. POCO F6 will also have a 6.67-inch screen, the resolution of which will be 1.5K, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This model will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It will be available in versions with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The dual camera consists of 50 MP and 8 MP sensors. The battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh supports fast charging with a power of 90 W.
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
Acer decided not to stop at experiments with electric scooters and this year surprised with a new e-transport – electric bicycles. Even search engines are so shocked by the expansion of the portfolio that they show a series of protected Acer Urban laptops in the results
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
The best phone 2024 at the start of the year
Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-4H) review: light and smooth
Experiment: Clean Windows XP with an Internet connection was infected with a virus after only 10 minutesantivirus Security Windows
10 minutes after connecting Windows XP to the Internet, Parker discovered the conhoz.exe process, known as a Trojan, in Task Manager
Engineers creat noise-absorbing sheets, which also improve the sound insulation of the roomdevelopment science
Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a new soundproofing film based on silk sheets