You can already pre-order the POCO F6 Pro smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on Aliexpress

POCO F6 Pro prices and gifts with purchase:

You can buy a POCO F6 Pro smartphone with a store coupon -$40 from three memory versions at the following prices:

12+256 for $449

12+512 costs $479

16+1T was valued at $579

The first 270 buyers will receive the following gifts:

5 POCO F6 Pro smartphones

65 smart watches POCO Watch

200 Redmi Buds 4 Lite headphones

Randomly drawn among all buyers:

3 POCO F6 Pro smartphones

12 smart watches POCO Watch

20 Redmi Buds 4 Lite headphones

What happened?

Xiaomi will hold a global announcement of POCO F6 smartphones on May 23. The lineup includes two models, but the POCO F6 Pro version will be sold with traditional bonuses and discounts after the launch.

You can add to your favorites and complete the purchase of POCO F6 Pro on the Aliexpress.

From May 23, 2024 at 14:00 Kyiv time, the smartphone will be available for purchase.

Main features of POCO F6 Pro

According to preliminary data, the POCO F6 Pro 5G smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16 GB of RAM. The device will receive a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Its triple camera consists of 50, 8 and 2 MP image sensors, and a 16 MP selfie camera will be located on the front panel. The 5000mAh battery supports 90W fast charging.

In addition, the regular version of the smartphone will be shown at the event. POCO F6 will also have a 6.67-inch screen, the resolution of which will be 1.5K, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This model will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It will be available in versions with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The dual camera consists of 50 MP and 8 MP sensors. The battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh supports fast charging with a power of 90 W.