Xiaomi’s new door lock with HyperOS has received a 3D facial recognition function15.07.24
Xiaomi introduced the new smart door lock Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2, which is equipped with facial recognition technology using 3D structured light.
The technology uses invisible rays to capture facial details, providing a contactless and automatic recognition process. Interestingly, the recognition function works even for children who do not need to lift their heads. The manufacturer assures that the technology does not work on photos or videos.
In addition to face recognition, Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 also has a built-in surveillance camera with a resolution of 2.3 Mpix, a viewing angle of 160 ° and a human detection function. The lock offers many other unlocking methods, including fingerprint, password (fixed, virtual, temporary and cyclic), Bluetooth, emergency key, NFC card, Xiaomi phone, Xiaomi watch and Xiaomi bracelet. The device runs on the HyperOS operating system and is equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 is now available for order in China at a price of $261. However, it is unlikely that the new product will appear on the global market.
