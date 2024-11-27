Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro costs 80 euros in Europe

Xiaomi has introduced the Smart Band 9 Pro to the European market. The novelty is equipped with a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a brightness of up to 1200 nits. The device supports water resistance at 5 ATM and provides up to 21 days of battery life in economy mode.

The built-in GNSS module allows you to track physical activity without the need to connect to a smartphone. The Smart Band 9 Pro combines a stylish design and modern features, making it an attractive choice for users leading an active lifestyle.

Xiaomi has introduced a new product – the smartwatch Watch S4, which has become a more affordable alternative to the Watch S4 Sport model. This watch combines stylish design and modern technology, allowing users to adapt the device to their preferences.

Xiaomi Watch S4 offers interesting features: users can change not only straps and dials, but also bezels. A novelty is gesture control, which allows you to perform various actions, such as turning on the light in a smart home with a single wave of the hand.

The watch is equipped with a sensor for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen levels with an accuracy of 98.2%, as well as an improved sleep tracking algorithm. For active users, there are more than 150 sports modes, including a running mode that helps control posture during training. In addition, the devices are equipped with an eSIM, an NFC chip and a GPS module.

The 1.43-inch AMOLED display provides up to 1,500 nits of brightness, and the battery provides up to 15 days of operation without charging. In China, the Xiaomi Watch S4 will be priced at 999 yuan (approximately 129 euros), while the eSIM version will cost 1,199 yuan (approximately 155 euros). There is no information about the international launch yet.