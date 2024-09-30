Xiaomi Mouse X1 with an optical sensor of 26,000 DPI and a polling frequency of 8000 Hz costs $4230.09.24
Xiaomi introduced a new gaming accessory – a computer mouse called X1. The device is equipped with an optical sensor with a resolution of 26,000 DPI, as well as a polling frequency of 8,000 Hz, which ensures a quick response to user actions. The weight of the novelty is 65 grams.
The built-in battery with a capacity of 530 mAh allows the mouse to work for up to 110 hours in wireless mode when connected via a receiver at a frequency of 2.4 GHz and a polling frequency of 1000 Hz. The kit includes a USB adapter for connection.
The Xiaomi Mouse X1 is now available for purchase in China at a price of $40. Later, its price will increase to $42.
The new bear model of the Chinese brand was named Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition. The novelty has an ergonomic asymmetric design with a matte surface and a body measuring 111.1×74.5×40.6 mm. The device weighs 60 g and is equipped with a 1200 DPI sensor.
A special 2.4 GHz receiver is used to connect the Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition. The mouse is powered by batteries.
You can buy the Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition on the Youpin crowdfunding platform at a price of $6.20. The novelty is available in Pure White Gray and Deep Space Black colors.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: with support
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Xiaomi Mouse X1 with an optical sensor of 26,000 DPI and a polling frequency of 8000 Hz costs $42mouse Xiaomi
The built-in battery of Xiaomi Mouse X1 with a capacity of 530 mAh allows the mouse to work for up to 110 hours in wireless mode when connected via a 2.4 GHz receiver
Apple refused to invest in the development of artificial intelligence company OpenAIApple artificial intelligence business
Despite the divestment, Apple and OpenAI will continue their collaboration, which will allow ChatGPT to be integrated into iOS 18 later this year.