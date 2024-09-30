Xiaomi Mouse X1 with an optical sensor of 26,000 DPI and a polling frequency of 8000 Hz costs $42

Xiaomi introduced a new gaming accessory – a computer mouse called X1. The device is equipped with an optical sensor with a resolution of 26,000 DPI, as well as a polling frequency of 8,000 Hz, which ensures a quick response to user actions. The weight of the novelty is 65 grams.

The built-in battery with a capacity of 530 mAh allows the mouse to work for up to 110 hours in wireless mode when connected via a receiver at a frequency of 2.4 GHz and a polling frequency of 1000 Hz. The kit includes a USB adapter for connection.

The Xiaomi Mouse X1 is now available for purchase in China at a price of $40. Later, its price will increase to $42.

The new bear model of the Chinese brand was named Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition. The novelty has an ergonomic asymmetric design with a matte surface and a body measuring 111.1×74.5×40.6 mm. The device weighs 60 g and is equipped with a 1200 DPI sensor.

A special 2.4 GHz receiver is used to connect the Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition. The mouse is powered by batteries.

You can buy the Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition on the Youpin crowdfunding platform at a price of $6.20. The novelty is available in Pure White Gray and Deep Space Black colors.