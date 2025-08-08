Xiaomi has changed the design of the Redmi logo. Now with caps08.08.25
Since November 15, 2024, the Redmi sub-brand has undergone a noticeable change: now it is officially positioned as REDMI – with all capital letters. This step, according to the company’s plan, emphasizes a new phase of development – a more independent and confident brand identity.
Redmi’s history began back in 2013, when it debuted under the name Red Rice (in China – Hongmi). In 2019, the brand was formalized as a separate branch of Xiaomi, focused on affordable smartphones and other devices in the mid-range and budget segments.
The new REDMI style is simply a visual transformation. The rebranding is already being implemented on official platforms: logos, design of pages in social networks and websites have been changed. It is expected that such lines as Note, K-series and A-series will also receive an updated identity.
Internal documents position the rebranding as part of a global strategy to establish REDMI as a strong player in the international market, from New York to Hong Kong.
Although REDMI remains part of Xiaomi and does not have full legal independence, the company does not represent the brand in connection with the main brand. This approach may indicate an increase in strategic autonomy, from marketing campaigns to product lines developed in parallel with Xiaomi devices.
