Xiaomi 17 Ultra photo flagship gets rotating camera bezel and Leica version

Xiaomi presented the flagship smartphone 17 Ultra. Along with the basic version, the company introduced a separate Leica Edition variant, which received a number of exclusive hardware and software features and actually became an independent modification of the device.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications

Xiaomi 17 Ultra received a 6.9-inch flat M10 OLED LTPO display with a resolution of 2608 x 1200 pixels and a density of about 420 ppi. The screen supports an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and the peak brightness reaches 3500 nits. To reduce eye strain, DC dimming and high-frequency PWM dimming at 1920 Hz have been implemented, and the panel itself is certified by TÜV Rheinland. The display is protected by Xiaomi Ceramic Glass 2.0, and the full RGB subpixel structure should improve image clarity.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with two high-performance Oryon cores operating at a frequency of up to 4.6 GHz and six additional cores with a frequency of up to 3.62 GHz is responsible for performance. The graphics part is provided by the Adreno 840. A dual liquid cooling system is used to remove heat, optimized for both the processor and the camera module, while Xiaomi claims a 50% increase in thermal conductivity compared to previous solutions.

What camera is installed in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The main emphasis in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is traditionally made on the camera. The main module is built on a one-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor, developed together with Leica. It has a resolution of 50 MP and its own dynamic range of 14 EV.

LOFIC technology is used to expand the ultra-dynamic range, especially in night scenes. The Leica telephoto lens is equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor and supports continuous optical zoom with an equivalent focal length of 75 to 100 mm, and digital zoom can reach 400 mm.

The camera system is certified according to the Leica APO standard, uses a floating optical scheme and allows macro shooting from a distance of about 30 cm with the telephoto lens.

The wide-angle camera has a 50-megapixel sensor with a 115-degree viewing angle and the ability to shoot macro from a distance of 5 cm. The front camera also has a resolution of 50 MP and supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.

Autonomy and other features

Autonomy is provided by a Jinshajiang battery with a capacity of 6800 mAh, which has become the most capacious among the Ultra series models. Wired charging with a power of up to 90 W, wireless charging up to 50 W, as well as reverse charging both with and without a cable are supported. The battery is compatible with the universal PPS protocol, which expands the list of supported chargers.

The smartphone case is 8.29 mm thick and weighs 223.4 grams. Xiaomi notes that this is the brand’s thinnest Ultra flagship at the moment. The equipment includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the screen, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Wi-Fi 7 modules, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and satellite communication support. The device is also certified according to IP66, IP68 and IP69 protection standards.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition smartphone version

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition version received special attention. It received a black and cream-white version with a textured back panel, visually referring to the Leica M series cameras. Around the camera block is a relief rotating bezel Master Zoom Ring, with which you can control the focal length, exposure and white balance. The Leica Edition software includes a special Leica Moment mode with M9-style color transfer, M3 + MONOPAN 50 black and white film emulation and a classic 3:2 aspect ratio.

In addition, the Leica Edition version is equipped with a separate encryption chip to increase privacy and supports satellite communication in the BeiDou and TianTong systems. This modification is supplied in an extended package, which includes a branded magnetic case, a Leica lens cover, a strap and a cleaning cloth.

How much does the Xiaomi 17 Ultra cost

In China, the standard Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced at about $980 for a version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, about $1050 for a 16 GB / 512 GB configuration and about $1190 for a variant with 1 TB of memory. The Leica Edition costs more: about $1120 for a version with 512 GB and about $1260 for a modification with 1 TB. All versions are now available for pre-order, and open sales in the Chinese market will start on December 27, 2025.