Xboxf Game Pass subscription cost increased in Ukraine06.10.25
Microsoft has announced a rebranding of Game Pass, renaming its subscription tiers to resemble PlayStation: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. The new subscription structure is available in most countries around the world.
Essential (formerly Core) costs $9.99 and gives you access to PC Game Pass and over 50 games, including support for Cloud Gaming. This is the entry-level tier, aimed at those who primarily play on PC and in the cloud.
Premium (formerly Standard) is priced at $14.99 and gives you access to over 200 games. New releases are released here about a year after they become available in Ultimate. Premium users also get access to PC Game Pass and Cloud Gaming.
Ultimate retains its previous name, but now costs $29.99. The subscription includes over 400 games, over 75 releases on the day of release throughout the year, as well as access to PC Game Pass, EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classic and Fortnite Crew, including cloud gaming.
For players from Ukraine, the key changes concern PC Game Pass. Despite the fact that in other countries the subscription levels differ in content, in our region everyone still gets the same access to the PC Game Pass library.
Along with the rebranding, the subscription cost has increased – now instead of 230 hryvnias per month you will have to pay 290 hryvnias. Global bonuses such as Fortnite Crew or Ubisoft+ Classic do not yet apply to Ukrainian users.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Xboxf Game Pass subscription cost increased in Ukraine business games Microsoft service
Microsoft has announced a rebranding of Game Pass, changing the names of its subscription tiers to PlayStation-style: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate.
Asus ExpertCenter PN54-S1 mini PC gets new AMD Zen 4 processors AMD Asus computer
Asus continues to develop its mini PC line and introduced the ExpertCenter PN54-S1 Mini PC – a compact 0.6-liter business computer based on the new energy-efficient AMD Ryzen 200 series (Zen 4).
Xboxf Game Pass subscription cost increased in Ukraine
Asus ExpertCenter PN54-S1 mini PC gets new AMD Zen 4 processors
Samsung Galaxy M07 budget smartphone gets 6 years of updates
Bitcoin price exceeds $125,000
Last Ford Focus ST model has been produced
Harmful emissions online monitoring will be launched in Ukraine
Xiaomi breaks electric car sales record – 40,000 in a month
In the USA, biorobots were created from human cells
Opera releases paid browser Neon with artificial intelligence
The major Windows 11 2025 update has been released. What’s new and what bugs are expected?
Chipmakers are earning more and more, but TSMC accounts for more than 2/3 of the share