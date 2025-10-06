Xboxf Game Pass subscription cost increased in Ukraine

Microsoft has announced a rebranding of Game Pass, renaming its subscription tiers to resemble PlayStation: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. The new subscription structure is available in most countries around the world.

Essential (formerly Core) costs $9.99 and gives you access to PC Game Pass and over 50 games, including support for Cloud Gaming. This is the entry-level tier, aimed at those who primarily play on PC and in the cloud.

Premium (formerly Standard) is priced at $14.99 and gives you access to over 200 games. New releases are released here about a year after they become available in Ultimate. Premium users also get access to PC Game Pass and Cloud Gaming.

Ultimate retains its previous name, but now costs $29.99. The subscription includes over 400 games, over 75 releases on the day of release throughout the year, as well as access to PC Game Pass, EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classic and Fortnite Crew, including cloud gaming.

For players from Ukraine, the key changes concern PC Game Pass. Despite the fact that in other countries the subscription levels differ in content, in our region everyone still gets the same access to the PC Game Pass library.

Along with the rebranding, the subscription cost has increased – now instead of 230 hryvnias per month you will have to pay 290 hryvnias. Global bonuses such as Fortnite Crew or Ubisoft+ Classic do not yet apply to Ukrainian users.