Watch the Apple WWDC 2024 conference online. We are waiting for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and visionOS 2

Today, June 10, at 20:00 Kyiv time, the conference for Apple developers WWDC 2024 will begin. The event can be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel.

The main event will be the release of iOS 18, which, according to rumors, will be the biggest system update since the release of iOS 7. The cross-platform messaging standard will be added to the firmware RCS, Siri voice assistant with generative technology artificial intelligence, updated control center, advanced desktop settings, integration with ChatGPT and many other useful changes.

In addition to iOS 18, Apple will also introduce iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and visionOS 2 with new features. You should not expect new devices at the event.