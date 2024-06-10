Watch the Apple WWDC 2024 conference online. We are waiting for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and visionOS 210.06.24
Today, June 10, at 20:00 Kyiv time, the conference for Apple developers WWDC 2024 will begin. The event can be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel.
The main event will be the release of iOS 18, which, according to rumors, will be the biggest system update since the release of iOS 7. The cross-platform messaging standard will be added to the firmware RCS, Siri voice assistant with generative technology artificial intelligence, updated control center, advanced desktop settings, integration with ChatGPT and many other useful changes.
In addition to iOS 18, Apple will also introduce iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and visionOS 2 with new features. You should not expect new devices at the event.
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
The 2023 Logitech G502 line of mice includes several models – with prefixes called X, X Plus and Lightspeed. Let’s consider the middle option
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Watch the Apple WWDC 2024 conference online. We are waiting for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and visionOS 2Apple development online world events
Today, June 10, at 20:00 Kyiv time, the conference for Apple developers WWDC 2024 will begin. The event can be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel.
The Motorola Edge (2024) smartphone received a 144 Hz pOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and a 50 MP Sony LYT-700C cameraAndroid Motorola Qualcomm smartphone
Motorola Edge (2024) is equipped with a dual main camera with a Sony LYT-700C main sensor at 50 MP and a wide-angle lens at 13 MP. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP, which ensures high-quality selfies.