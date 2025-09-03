Vivo Y500 smartphone equipped with huge 8200 mAh battery

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone Y500, the main feature of which is a record battery for the brand with a capacity of 8200 mAh. According to the manufacturer, the battery provides up to 22 hours of operation at a temperature of +40°C, up to 16.7 hours of video playback at -20°C and is designed for a service life of up to 6 years. Fast charging with a capacity of 90 W is supported, while the thickness of the device is 8.23 ​​mm.

The Vivo Y500 smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD +, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip is responsible for performance in combination with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 512 GB. The camera unit includes a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera.

The model runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 and supports NFC. The device has passed MIL-STD and SGS Gold Label certification: it can withstand up to 62,000 micro-drops and drops from a height of 1.7 meters, and is also protected against water and dust according to the IP69+ standard.

Vivo Y500 is available in three colors – Glacier Blue, Dragon Crystal Purple and Basalt Black. In China, the new product went on sale at the following prices: 8+128 GB version – $165, 8+256 GB – $190, 12+256 GB – $215, 12+512 GB – $240.