Vivo X200T gets Mediatek Dimensity 9400+, bright AMOLED screen, and 6200 mAh battery

Vivo has expanded the X200 line and introduced a new smartphone X200T. The novelty is positioned as an affordable sub-flagship with an emphasis on cameras, autonomy and body protection.

Vivo X200T received a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260×2800 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, made using a 3-nm process technology and overclocked to 3.7 GHz, is responsible for performance.

Characteristics of Vivo X200T

The Vivo X200T smartphone is equipped with a triple camera, created in collaboration with Zeiss: the main Sony LYT-702 module with 50 megapixels, an ultra-wide-angle Samsung JN1 sensor and a telephoto lens with a Sony LYT-600 sensor with 3x optical zoom.

One of the key advantages of the model is a 6200 mAh battery with support for fast charging with a power of 90 W and wireless charging – 40 W. The case meets IP68 and IP69 standards, providing maximum protection against water and dust. The device runs on Android 16, and the manufacturer promises five major system updates.

The vivo X200T smartphone is available in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colors and is offered in 12/256 GB and 12/512 GB configurations.

So far, the smartphone is only available in India at a price starting at $655 (converted to Indian rupees).