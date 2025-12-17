 

Vivo S50 smartphone has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 6500 mAh battery

17.12.25

Vivo S50

 

Vivo has introduced the Vivo S50 smartphone, which is the next generation in the S line. The Vivo S50 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

 

The RAM is 16GB and the built-in storage is 512GB. The camera system is built around a 50MP main sensor, complemented by an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera has a resolution of 50MP, which makes the smartphone suitable for video calling and taking self-portraits.

 

Power is provided by a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The case meets the IP69 protection standard, and the fingerprint scanner is integrated directly into the screen. The software part is based on Android 16 with the proprietary OriginOS 6 shell.

 

The design is made in a restrained premium style using aluminum alloy, and four body colors are available at launch. In the Chinese market, the cost of the Vivo S50 starts at about $425 for the basic version and reaches $510 for a configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory.


