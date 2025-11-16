Virtual Instruments has released transparent monitor

Many science fiction films feature transparent screens onto which digital images are projected. And now, this technology has become a reality – Virtual Instruments has introduced the Phantom, the world’s first transparent monitor for personal computers.

Details about the new product are limited, but the principle of its operation is similar to a HUD (head-up display): the image is displayed on a special transparent surface through which you can look. According to the developers, this design reduces eye strain and creates the effect of a “light” image floating in the air.

The Phantom monitor has a diagonal of 24 inches with a classic 16:9 aspect ratio, supports 4K resolution, provides peak brightness of up to 5000 nits and full 100% sRGB coverage. The user can adjust the level of transparency, and in standard mode the display turns into a regular opaque screen.

Interfaces include USB-C and HDMI. The Phantom will be released as a limited Founders Edition at launch – only 10 units, 7 of which are already reserved. The device costs $1,600.