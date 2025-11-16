Virtual Instruments has released transparent monitor  

Virtual Instruments has released transparent monitor16.11.25
Many science fiction films feature transparent screens onto which digital images are projected. And now, this technology has become a reality – Virtual Instruments has introduced the Phantom, the world’s first transparent monitor for personal computers.
Details about the new product are limited, but the principle of its operation is similar to a HUD (head-up display): the image is displayed on a special transparent surface through which you can look. According to the developers, this design reduces eye strain and creates the effect of a “light” image floating in the air.
The Phantom monitor has a diagonal of 24 inches with a classic 16:9 aspect ratio, supports 4K resolution, provides peak brightness of up to 5000 nits and full 100% sRGB coverage. The user can adjust the level of transparency, and in standard mode the display turns into a regular opaque screen.
Interfaces include USB-C and HDMI. The Phantom will be released as a limited Founders Edition at launch – only 10 units, 7 of which are already reserved. The device costs $1,600.
