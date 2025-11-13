Valve introduced Steam Machine stationary console, Steam Controller 2 and Frame VR helmet

Valve has officially introduced three new devices that expand its Steam gaming ecosystem. The gaming community was shown the Steam Machine stationary console, the updated Steam Controller 2 controller and the Steam Frame wireless VR headset. All three devices run on the SteamOS operating system and are designed for users who want to get the most out of their Steam library.

Steam Machine console

The new Steam Machine is positioned as a full-fledged alternative to a classic gaming PC. The console in a compact cubic case allows you to run any games from Steam libraries on a monitor or TV. In technical terms, it is equipped with a six-core AMD Zen 4 processor with a frequency of up to 4.8 GHz, an AMD RDNA3 graphics system with 28 computing units, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM and 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory. The device has an LED status indicator, interchangeable panels and supports cooling system settings. According to Valve, the console’s performance is enough to run most modern games at high graphics settings.

Steam Controller 2

The updated Steam Controller 2 retains the main idea of ​​the first generation – flexible setup and customization, familiar to Steam Deck users. The new controller has an ergonomic body, improved analog sticks, adaptive triggers, a touchpad and support for Steam Input. The design of the gamepad almost repeats the Steam Deck portable console, but without a screen. The device is compatible with PC, Steam Machine and Steam Frame.

Steam Frame helmet

Another novelty is the Steam Frame – a wireless VR helmet that continues the development of the Valve Index, but is distinguished by a more compact body and improved ergonomics. The device works both in conjunction with a PC and autonomously thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The helmet is equipped with LCD screens with a resolution of 2160×2160 pixels per eye, pancake lenses with a viewing angle of up to 110 ° and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz.

The key technology of the Steam Frame is a system that uses two internal cameras to track the user’s gaze and render the highest quality image in the focus area. This approach allows you to achieve high definition with minimal latency and reduce the load on the system. To communicate with a PC, a 6 GHz wireless adapter (Wi-Fi 6E) is used, which is included in the kit.

Release dates

According to Valve, all three devices – Steam Machine, Steam Controller 2 and Steam Frame – will be released in early 2026. The company has not yet disclosed prices, but emphasizes that the new products are designed with an emphasis on accessibility and flexibility to make the Steam ecosystem even more convenient for gamers on different platforms.