Ukrainian operators can now block spam calls upon request

Ukraine has officially launched a crackdown on spam calls. A government decree allowing mobile operators to block numbers making unwanted advertising calls came into effect on October 2. According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, thousands of spam numbers have already been blocked.



Now users can help combat spam themselves by filing a complaint with their operator. Spam calls are defined as advertising calls made without the subscriber’s prior consent, when companies attempt to promote products or services.

Send a spam blocking request

Vodafone — via the app or by calling 111 / 0 800 400 111 in Ukraine, +38 050 400 111 abroad;

Kyivstar — via the app or by calling 466 / 0 800 300 466 in Ukraine, 105466# when roaming;

lifecell — via the app or by calling 5433 / 0 800 20 5433 in Ukraine, +38 063 5433 111 when roaming.

After receiving a complaint, the operator checks the number and blocks it if it meets at least two criteria, including:

calls are made without speaking to the subscriber;

the average call duration over 7 days is less than 60 seconds;

more than 50% of calls are to different numbers;

the number cannot be called back;

a recorded message plays during the call;

complaints are received from users;

the share of incoming calls ending in a conversation is less than 5%;

the number is used only for outgoing calls, without SMS or internet access.

You can also report spam by calling the government hotline at 1545 or through the website of the National Commission for the Regulation of Electronic Communications.

Thus, Ukraine has become one of the first countries in the region where users have received a real tool for protecting themselves from telephone spam.