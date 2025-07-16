Ukrainian military will be able to exchange hitting targets points for drones16.07.25
From August 2025, Ukrainian military units will be able to receive domestic drones, ground robotic complexes and electronic warfare equipment as part of the “Drone Army.Bonus” program. Combat points, which are awarded for confirmed equipment defeats and completed tasks, will be used as an internal “currency” for ordering equipment. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
The department emphasizes that all logistics and interaction between the military, manufacturers and procurement structures will now take place online. This should significantly accelerate the supply of equipment to the front. Currently, more than 400 combat units operating along the entire line of contact have already joined the bonus program.
Along with the expansion of the program, its management system itself is changing. Previously, the State Service for Special Communications was responsible for verifying the results and transferring drones, but now the Brave1 defense cluster is responsible for verifying defeats and calculating points. It will also develop the Brave1 Market digital platform, through which units authorized in the DELTA system will be able to independently choose the equipment they need. The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense will take on the qualification of manufacturers, conducting operational purchases and transferring equipment to the military through the DOT-Chain Defence digital system. The Ministry of Digital Transformation will continue to form the policy and rules of operation of the entire program.
The process of obtaining equipment will be completely digital. The military selects equipment in the Brave1 Market, places an order through the secure DELTA system, and the entire subsequent procedure – from concluding a contract to payment and delivery – goes through DOT-Chain Defence without paper documents or additional approvals.
Vice Prime Minister for Innovation Mikhail Fedorov reported that from August, units will be able to use both points earned in June and those that remained unused earlier. The “Army of Drones.Bonus” program has been operating for over ten months, and during this time about 95% of drone units operating along the entire front line have been involved in it.
