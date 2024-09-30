Ukrainian Avengers AI developed by the Ministry of Defense helps identify russian equipment

Artificial intelligence has significantly strengthened the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense forces. By according to the Ministry of Defense, the Avengers AI platform automatically detects more than 12,000 enemy targets every week. This tool, developed by the Innovation Center, analyzes video from drones and cameras, allowing to quickly and accurately identify enemy equipment in difficult conditions. Using the platform reduces the risk of human errors caused by operator fatigue.

The integration of the Avengers platform is already used in the VEZHA streaming module of the DELTA combat system, which increases operational efficiency. Ukrainian specialists continue to develop the platform, training it on new data. This makes it possible to improve the accuracy of recognizing enemy equipment, including tanks hidden in forests and BMPs on dirt roads.

“The Avengers platform, developed by the Innovation Center of the Ministry of Defense, is unique in the world in terms of the volume of videos with enemy equipment. We continue to develop Avengers and other AI solutions to give our military an edge. In the future, we plan to expand the platform’s cloud capabilities, as well as integrate artificial intelligence solutions into drones,” said Kateryna Chornogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.