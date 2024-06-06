Ukrainian attack UAV Pegasus Arms 25 with a flight speed of up to 120 km/h can fight electronic warfare systems

The Ukrainian company Pegasus Arms presented a new attack drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine called Pegasus Arms 25.

This unmanned aerial vehicle is equipped with modern technologies and a built-in electronic warfare (EW) system.

The drone is capable of reaching speeds of up to 120 km/h and carrying a load of up to 14 kg. The Pegasus Arms 25 flight duration is up to 45 minutes, and the tactical range is up to 20 km.

Currently, more than 50 Pegasus Arms 25 drones are already deployed on the front line. This UAV has shown its effectiveness by destroying a target worth 15 million hryvnia.