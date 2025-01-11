Twitter (X) social network become paid11.01.25
Elon Musk continues to make changes to the X platform (formerly Twitter). This time, it is about removing dates from posts in the feed and introducing a one-time fee of $8 for registering new users. These innovations have caused active discussions among users and experts.
The platform’s feed will no longer display the dates of posts, they will only be visible when opening a specific message. Musk believes that this approach will improve the visual perception of the interface, freeing it from unnecessary information. However, critics note that the absence of dates can make it difficult to determine the relevance of posts and will cause confusion.
In parallel, the platform is introducing a one-time fee of $8 for registering new accounts. This amount includes a monthly subscription to X Premium. The innovation, according to Musk, is aimed at combating bots and increasing the income of the company, which has faced serious financial difficulties since its purchase in 2022.
X previously tested a symbolic $1 fee in limited markets such as New Zealand and the Philippines. The new $8 fee is a more significant step, reflecting Musk’s desire to stabilize the platform’s revenue and limit the creation of fake accounts.
However, users fear that paying for registration could reduce the influx of new members, especially in countries with low solvency. In addition, visual changes such as removing dates are perceived by many as simplifications that could worsen the user experience.
Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, Musk has cut staff, revised moderation policies and faced a mass exodus of advertisers. The platform has lost a significant share of revenue, and the changes introduced, including paid verification, have not been able to fully compensate for the losses.
Whether the new experiment will be successful remains to be seen. The question is whether users and potential advertisers will be able to adapt to the new conditions or prefer to look for alternatives.
Twitter (X) social network become paid
X previously tested a symbolic $1 fee in limited markets like New Zealand and the Philippines. The new $8 fee is a more significant step.
