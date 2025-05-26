Toyota RAV4 2025 is available only as hybrid26.05.25
Toyota has officially introduced the sixth generation of the RAV4, focusing entirely on electrified powertrains. In the European version, the model has lost its classic gasoline units: now the range includes only hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and the latest modification has received significant updates.
The key element of the new PHEV version is a 22.7 kWh battery, which provides up to 100 km of purely electric range according to the WLTP standard. Toyota used the experience accumulated in electric vehicles to achieve accelerated charging: from 10 to 80%, the battery is filled in just half an hour when connected to a 50-kilowatt station, and it can be fully charged using an 11-kilowatt on-board charger in three hours – twice as fast.
Electric motors have also not been left out of the picture. The front-wheel drive engine has been increased to 150 kW, and the total output of the AWD-i system now reaches 304 hp, allowing the new RAV4 to accelerate to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. For the first time, a front-wheel drive version of the plug-in hybrid with a capacity of 268 hp has appeared in the line-up.
The regular hybrid version has received an updated transmission, a modernized control unit and a modified battery. Power in the all-wheel drive configuration is 191 hp, while the front-wheel drive version offers 183 hp.
The dimensions have remained unchanged: the body length is 4.60 meters. However, the exterior has changed significantly. The new look includes an aggressive front end with V-shaped optics, a massive grille and a redesigned logo that echoes the Land Cruiser design. At the rear, the update was expressed in narrower lights that enter the fifth door.
The interior has switched to a new digital architecture. Now in front of the driver is a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and the central place is occupied by a 12.9-inch touch display of the multimedia system. The new Arene platform provides integration of Google services, customized menus and accelerated OTA updates.
The market launch is scheduled for spring 2026. Prices have not yet been announced, but the current starting price of the current generation remains a guideline – from €40,990.
Toyota RAV4 2025 is available only as hybrid
