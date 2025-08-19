Toyota Prius PHEV on ethanol reduces CO₂ emissions by up to 90%19.08.25
Toyota has unveiled an unusual Prius prototype in Brazil that can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90% thanks to a combination of a plug-in hybrid system (PHEV) and an engine adapted to run on ethanol.
Similar technology is already used in the Brazilian versions of the Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross crossover, but this is the first time it has been used for a plug-in hybrid. The company sees biofuels, in particular ethanol, as an affordable and effective way to reduce harmful emissions not only in Brazil but also in other markets where it is widely used.
Externally, the prototype is almost the same as the serial Prius PHEV – only stickers have appeared on the sides of the body indicating the possibility of operating on three types of fuel at once: gasoline, ethanol and electricity.
Toyota does not disclose technical specifications. Probably, the modifications for ethanol were minimal. In the standard version, the powertrain includes a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery, providing a total power of up to 220 hp (164 kW / 223 hp according to DIN).
The premiere of the Toyota Prius PHEV Flex Fuel took place at the agricultural exhibition Fenasucro Agrocana in the city of Sertanzinho. There, the company showed “ethanol” versions of the Hilux, Fortuner (SW4) and Corolla Cross. The presentation was part of Toyota’s investment plan of 11.5 billion reais ($2.1 billion), which involves expanding production and launching new models in Brazil by 2030.
As part of the program, the manufacturer plans to release two ethanol hybrids, including the compact crossover Yaris Cross, the premiere of which is scheduled for October 2025. This version will differ from the model of the same name for Europe and Japan and will repeat the Indonesian version.
Toyota has not yet announced the prospects for mass production of the Prius PHEV Flex Fuel, but the company admits that similar technology could be used in other models – for example, in the next generation RAV4 PHEV, which has not yet entered the Brazilian market.
