Top 10 worst games according to Metacritic in 2024

Metacritic allows you to see both the most successful games of the year and those that did not meet expectations. The most unsuccessful game of 2024, according to critics, was the anime fighting game Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash from Bandai Namco.

The irony is that this company published the highest rated project of the year – the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring. Critics also coolly met the unusual car simulator Taxi Life: A City Driving and the arcade race Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Among the disappointments of the year was the free-to-play game Silent Hill: The Short Message.

Although its gameplay is considered boring and primitive by many, it is impossible not to note its important social message related to the destructive influence of social networks and the Internet, which is especially relevant for a young audience.

In 2024, the following games received the lowest critic scores on Metacritic: