Tinder will automatically select the most attractive photos using artificial intelligence19.07.24
Tinder is trying to solve the problem of choosing the best profile pictures with a new Photo Selector feature that uses artificial intelligence. Tinder has been testing this option since August last year and is now ready for widespread use.
Photo Selector analyzes all the photos on the user’s smartphone, using AI algorithms to select images that are most likely to attract a “swipe right”. This feature is an improved version of Smart Photos. To start using Photo Selector, you need to take a selfie and give the system access to your photos.
Artificial intelligence will use this selfie to find other photos and suggest a selection of the best images. The final choice remains with the user, which increases the chances of successful dating.
Photo Selector will be available to users in the US later this month, with a global launch planned for this summer.
