This year’s Microsoft sweaters are ugly and themed around Clippy, Xbox, and Zune

Microsoft has brought back its holiday tradition after a hiatus in 2024, releasing a new series of branded sweaters. The collection includes three models – Artifact, Zune, and Xbox – all available to order now from the company’s official online store.

The Artifact version features a selection of nostalgic symbols: from Clippy to the logos of MSN, Internet Explorer, Windows, MS-DOS, and the classic Minesweeper. The brown Zune sweater is styled after the signature design of the player of the same name, while the Xbox model features the console’s recognizable green and black colors.

The prices for the new items vary: the Artifact and Zune models are priced at $79.95, while the Xbox version is priced at $59.95. Pre-orders are available.

Microsoft has been sending out holiday sweaters since 2018, initially limited to Windows fans. In 2020, they became available to everyone. The current line is sold not only in the corporate online store but also at company locations in Redmond and the Microsoft Experience Center in New York.

In 2023, Microsoft paid homage to the “Bliss” wallpaper on Windows.

The valley in it is an actual photo taken in 1996 in the Sonoma Valley. It depicts a green hill, blue sky, and white clouds. Microsoft acquired the images in 2000 and turned them into the iconic Windows XP wallpaper in 2001.