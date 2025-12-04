This year’s Microsoft sweaters are ugly and themed around Clippy, Xbox, and Zune

04.12.25

Microsfot ugly sweater Clippy

 

Microsoft has brought back its holiday tradition after a hiatus in 2024, releasing a new series of branded sweaters. The collection includes three models – Artifact, Zune, and Xbox – all available to order now from the company’s official online store.

 

The Artifact version features a selection of nostalgic symbols: from Clippy to the logos of MSN, Internet Explorer, Windows, MS-DOS, and the classic Minesweeper. The brown Zune sweater is styled after the signature design of the player of the same name, while the Xbox model features the console’s recognizable green and black colors.

 

The prices for the new items vary: the Artifact and Zune models are priced at $79.95, while the Xbox version is priced at $59.95. Pre-orders are available.

 

Microsoft has been sending out holiday sweaters since 2018, initially limited to Windows fans. In 2020, they became available to everyone. The current line is sold not only in the corporate online store but also at company locations in Redmond and the Microsoft Experience Center in New York.

 

In 2023, Microsoft paid homage to the “Bliss” wallpaper on Windows.

 

The valley in it is an actual photo taken in 1996 in the Sonoma Valley. It depicts a green hill, blue sky, and white clouds. Microsoft acquired the images in 2000 and turned them into the iconic Windows XP wallpaper in 2001.

 

Microsoft hoody Bliss

 


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
139
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

25.11.25
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
views
82
comments 0
Sony SRS-XP500

A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.


NewsNews
04.12.25 | 18.55
This year’s Microsoft sweaters are ugly and themed around Clippy, Xbox, and Zune
Microsfot ugly sweater Clippy

The Artifact version features a whole collection of nostalgic symbols: from Clippy to the logos of MSN, Internet Explorer, Windows, MS-DOS, and the classic Minesweeper.

04.12.25 | 16.20
Poll: 25% of Ukrainians get decreased salery
viber app android

The answers to the question of whether earnings have changed over the year were distributed fairly evenly, which reflects the ambiguous economic situation in which Ukrainians find themselves.