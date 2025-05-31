World’s first humanoid robot duel took place in China31.05.25
A landmark event for the world of robotics took place in China – the first kickboxing tournament among humanoid robots was held in Hangzhou.
The organizer was Unitree Robotics, a company known for developing high-tech androids. At the competition, called Iron Fist King, the robots were controlled by operators using controllers and voice commands.
The Unitree G1 robots were equipped with 3D LiDAR sensors and a depth camera, which allowed them to perform complex combinations of blows, including kicks.
It is noted that the coordination and speed of Unitree G1 movements are significantly superior to Tesla’s Optimus robots, although their tasks are different.
The event was broadcast on Chinese television and collected millions of views, attracting great attention from the public.
For those who want to study the movements of combat robots in more detail, Unitree Robotics has published two videos on its channel.
