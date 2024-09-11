The Vivo Y37 Pro smartphone received a 120 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and a 6000 mAh battery

Vivo introduced the Y37 Pro smartphone with a 6.68-inch HD LCD display, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 1000 nits. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 44W charging.

The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP, the front camera has a resolution of 5 MP. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

The model supports stereo speakers, IP64 water protection and is equipped with a side fingerprint scanner. The cost of the novelty in China is $255.



Formerly Vivo introduced the new T-series smartphone – T3 Pro 5G. The novelty received an AMOLED display with a diagonal of 6.77 inches, which supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2932×1080 pixels. The screen has a high pixel density of 387 ppi and a local peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. The display has a built-in fingerprint scanner, and at the top of the screen is a hole for a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The main camera of the Vivo smartphone consists of two sensors: the main 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 with optical stabilization (OIS) and an additional 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of 120 degrees.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and is powered by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W charging. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Android 14 with the proprietary Funtouch OS 14 skin is used as software. The manufacturer guarantees operating system updates for two years and security patches for three years.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G smartphone has an IP64 degree of water protection. The smartphone will cost from $300.