The updated Medusa Android banking trojan has become more dangerous28.06.24
After about a year of silence, the Medusa Android banking trojan has resurfaced, Cleafy Threat Intelligence reported. The newly discovered campaigns target users in Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the US. Attackers use smaller versions of the malware, which allows them to operate more stealthily.
Medusa, also known as TangleBot, is a banking trojan for Android operating as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS). It was first discovered in 2020 and provides attackers with powerful tools to remotely perform unauthorized financial transactions from infected phones. Its features include keystroke recording, screen manipulation, and text message manipulation.
New Medusa campaigns began in May 2024, marking the Trojan’s first activity since July 2023. Unlike other malware with the same name, Medusa is a banking trojan, not a Mirai botnet for DDoS attacks. Updated versions of the Trojan are more compact and require fewer permissions to perform the same malicious actions on infected devices. They also have new features such as overlaying full-screen windows and capturing screenshots, making the Trojan even more powerful and able to initiate fraudulent transactions directly from the device without the user’s knowledge.
Attackers use smishing (SMS phishing) to trick Android users into installing malware. They distribute it through dropper apps, including a fake Chrome browser and a 4K Sports streaming app.
Cleafy Threat Intelligence reports that no Medusa Trojan dropper has been detected in the Google Play Store at this time. This shows that Google’s security measures are working effectively. Users are safe as long as they do not download or install questionable programs from the Internet, especially from links received in messages from unknown numbers. The safest way is to download applications only from official application stores and official websites of companies.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The updated Medusa Android banking trojan has become more dangerousAndroid Security
Medusa, also known as TangleBot, is an Android banking trojan operating as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS)
You can buy the MSI Claw A1M portable console in Ukraine at a price of UAH 25,999console events in Ukraine Intel MSI
The MSI Claw A1M portable console has an ergonomic design, triggers and joysticks with the Hall effect, and a 7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.