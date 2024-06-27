The UGREEN Energy Pro battery with a 1.54-inch screen, a capacity of 25,000 mAh and a power of up to 65 W costs $4827.06.24
The UGREEN company introduced a new portable battery called Energy Pro. The gadget is equipped with a color TFT-screen with a diagonal of 1.54 inches, which displays information about charging, voltage and current. The battery capacity is 25,000 mAh, which allows you to maintain an output power of up to 65 W.
UGREEN Energy Pro is designed to charge various devices, including laptops, tablets and compact game consoles. It is equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A. In addition, a USB-C 240W cable that supports the PD 3.1 protocol is included in the package.
UGREEN Energy Pro is currently only available for purchase in China at a price of approximately $48. Information about its global release has not yet been announced, but the battery is already available for purchase in the Chinese market.
