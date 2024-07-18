The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine obliged mobile operators to ensure 10 hours of network operation during outages18.07.24
The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (Derzhspetzvyazo) obliged mobile operators to increase the autonomy of equipment during power outages. According to the Order of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks dated July 15, operators must ensure uninterrupted operation of the network and maintain communication for at least 10 hours.
This is due to the fact that stabilization and emergency power outages continue in most regions of Ukraine, due to which the quality of communication among subscribers deteriorates, and in some cases, communication completely disappears. Previously, operators were required to maintain communication for at least 4 hours, but due to insufficient time to fully recharge the equipment, the communication quickly deteriorated with repeated outages.
The new order requires operators to phase in the necessary backup power sources at base stations by February 1, 2025. Additionally, by December 1, 2024, at least 25% of base stations must operate for up to 72 hours in the absence of power supply, creating “communication islands” in the event of a prolonged blackout. Operators must also ensure communication of emergency services, critical infrastructure and large nodes of the network infrastructure for a period of up to 72 hours.
Mobile operators must comply with the requirement in the following terms:
- by October 1, 60% of the base stations of each region must be provided with appropriate sources of backup power
- by November 1 – 70% of base stations in each region
- until December 1 – 80% of base stations in each region
- by February 1, all 100% of base stations must provide 10 hours of continuous communication.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
It is already difficult to buy a charging station cheaply today. But if the need is critical, which one should you choose?
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine obliged mobile operators to ensure 10 hours of network operation during outagesevents in Ukraine war
The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (State Special Communications) obliged mobile operators to increase the autonomy of equipment during power outages
Edifier Stax Spirit S5 hi-fi headphones with aptX Lossless support and autonomy of up to 80 hours cost $500earphones edifier
Edifier Stax Spirit S5 headphones received Hi-Res certification and support for aptX Lossless, Sony LDAC, LHDC and aptX HD codecs.