The Stargazer aircraft can reach speeds of over 7,300 km/h. From London to New York in an hour

The American company Venus Aerospace is developing a hypersonic plane Stargazer that will be able to cross the Atlantic Ocean in less than an hour, developing a speed of more than 7,300 km/h. The aircraft will use a VDR2 hypersonic engine, which will take off after takeoff on jet engines, and its aerodynamic shape will minimize air resistance.

The design of the aircraft includes modern light and strong materials, which reduces its weight and contributes to high speed. Hermetic housing with adjustable pressure and microclimate will protect passengers from overloads, and specially designed seats will ensure comfort even at high speeds.

Modern stabilization systems will be used to control the flight, reducing turbulence and sharp maneuvers. Stargazer will fly at an altitude of up to 33,500 meters, which is much higher than the legendary Concorde. However, the first flight still has a long way to go, as the VDR2 engine is still under development and being tested on drones.